Ryan Clady's Contract Option Declined by Jets, Will Become Free Agent

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The New York Jets notified representatives for left tackle Ryan Clady on Wednesday that they will decline his $10 million club option for 2017 and make him an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirmed the news.

In addition to creating $10 million in cap room, the Jets also avoided paying Clady a $1 million roster bonus, per ESPN.com's Rich Cimini.

The Jets acquired Clady in a trade with the Denver Broncos prior to the 2016 season, but the two-time All-Pro continued to be plagued by injury woes during his lone season with Gang Green.

All told, the former first-round pick was limited to nine appearances—including eight starts—before he was placed on injured reserve due to a rotator cuff injury.

Those woes kept an unfortunate trend alive. Clady's career has been defined by injuries over the past few years, including a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2015 campaign. According to ESPN.com's Field Yates, Clady has appeared in 27 of a possible 64 games dating back to the start of the 2013 season.

While his future remains unclear with the start of the new league year fast approaching on March 9, Clady could conceivably wind up back in the Meadowlands.

According to Cimini, the Jets could "try to re-sign him after he's had a chance to test his value on the market. This option is a real possibility."

Considering backup left tackle Benjamin Ijalana is also an impending free agent, general manager Mike Maccagnan has a major void to fill along the offensive line as New York seeks a return to form in 2017.

Contract information courtesy of Spotrac.com unless noted otherwise.