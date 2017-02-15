Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal: Score, Reaction to 2017 Champions League Round of 16

Bayern Munich turned on the style at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, as the German giants hammered Arsenal 5-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

Arjen Robben gave the hosts an early lead with a gorgeous finish, although the Gunners responded well, with Alexis Sanchez firing home at the third time of asking after his penalty was saved by Manuel Neuer.

After the break, an injury to Laurent Koscielny triggered a collapse at the back for the Gunners, with Robert Lewandowski putting Bayern back in front, before Thiago Alcantara netted a quickfire brace to take the game away from the Premier League side. Thomas Muller came off the bench to complete a five-star display.

Arsenal’s intention was to press the opposition to begin with, but they were unable to get close to Bayern, who started with a swagger.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images Robben's stunner put Bayern ahead.

It was a dominance they capped off in the 11th minute, when Robben produced a vintage piece of play. As he’s done so frequently, the Dutchman darted down the right flank, cut back onto his left foot and unleashed a swirling strike into the top corner.

Bleacher Report UK summed up the 33-year-old’s exceptional opener:

Cut in from the right; finish with the left—have yourself a slice, Arsene Wenger 🔪 pic.twitter.com/J1gu9CVxy2 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 15, 2017

To their credit, Arsenal steadied themselves after falling behind and started to push.

Eventually, it was an error from Lewandowski in an unfamiliar position on the pitch that gave the Gunners a vital away goal. As the Bayern striker sought to clear the ball from a set-piece, Koscielny nipped in front and was clattered by the Pole on the half-hour mark.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images Alexis eventually levelled for Arsenal.

Sanchez didn’t make easy work of the penalty, as the Chilean saw his initial effort saved by Neuer, before skewing the rebound and then, with five defenders closing in, taking the ball down with his chest and lashing a low shot into the bottom corner.

Sport Witness commented on the desire of the Arsenal No. 7, whose appetite for the game was epitomised by the goal:

The determination of Alexis Sanchez not to give up on that penalty was him all over. — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) February 15, 2017

Emboldened, it was Arsenal who had the clearer chances before the break. First, Granit Xhaka struck a sweet shot straight at Neuer, and then Mesut Ozil was thwarted by the German stopper when he raced through.

The visitors suffered what would prove a critical blow after the restart, as an injured Koscielny had to be replaced by Gabriel Paulista after a tangle with Lewandowski.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images Lewandowski leapt to put Bayern back in front.

It was a change that unsettled Arsenal in defence, and the man who Koscielny had been keeping such close tabs on, Lewandowski, gave Bayern the lead again, powering home a header from Philipp Lahm’s devilish cross in the 53rd minute.

Per OptaJoe, he loves playing at the Allianz Arena:

15 - Robert Lewandowski has scored 15 goals in his last 13 Champions League games at the Allianz Arena. Streak. #FCBvAFC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2017

After falling behind in the first half, Arsenal showed tremendous resolve. After falling behind for a second time, they did anything but, and within three minutes, they were 3-1 down.

Lewandowski was at the heart of the third goal too, as he knocked an impudent backheel into Thiago’s path. The midfielder was equally composed in front of goal and made no mistake with his finish.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images Thiago took the game away from the Gunners.

Things got worse for the shellshocked Gunners seven minutes later. After seeing a penalty appeal turned away and David Ospina deny Javi Martinez with an incredible stop, Bayern got their fourth, as Thiago’s strike from distance deflected in off Xhaka.

Per BT Sport Football, it had been quite the spell from the home side:

Arsenal's second half..



🚑 48.34: 1-1 Koscielny off injured

⚽️ 52.49: 2-1 Lewandowski

⚽️ 55.48: 3-1 Thiago

⚽️ 62.37: 4-1 Thiago #FCBvAFC pic.twitter.com/Sse5XMhqFt — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2017

In the latter stages, it was Bayern in the ascendency, as they sought to put the tie beyond any doubt whatsoever. Arsenal needed Ospina at his best to keep the score down, as he dropped to his left to somehow keep out Douglas Costa’s fierce drive.

But there was nothing the Colombian could do about Muller's goal, as he finished calmly after being introduced as a late replacement.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images Muller put the gloss on an awesome Bayern performance.

Bayern took a while to get going, but once Thiago started to orchestrate their attacks in the second period, Arsenal were unable to live with their hosts. Although they’ve not been at their best under Carlo Ancelotti, this group of players is clearly still capable of putting together some devastating spells.

Arsenal will lament the loss of Koscielny, but any side hoping to challenge at this level can’t afford to capitulate when one player limps off. It’s going to take something spectacular for Arsene Wenger’s men to turn this one around at the Emirates Stadium.

Post-Match Reaction

Ancelotti beamed at his team’s performance after the match and paid special tribute to Thiago, per the club’s official Twitter feed:

Meanwhile, Wenger offered no excuses for his team’s second-half collapse.

“It is a shock of course to lose at that level,” he told BT Sport (h/t BBC Sport). “We made everything wrong, the fifth goal shows that. These kind of games you need to be focused for 90 minutes. I felt the third goal was a killer for our players; after that we had no response.”