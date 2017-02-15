Willy Hernangomez Named to 2017 NBA Rising Stars Challenge Roster

New York Knicks rookie center Willy Hernangomez has been added to the NBA Rising Stars game roster, according to ASM Sports.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Hernangomez will be replacing Emmanuel Mudiay. The Denver Nuggets guard was ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post, the sixth straight game he will have missed while he deals with a back injury that has lingered throughout the season.

It's the second change to the World Team roster in the span of a few hours. Earlier on Wednesday, the NBA announced that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was ruled out of the game and would be replaced by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Abrines (per Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype).

Hernangomez, 22, is averaging 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game this season.

With Joakim Noah battling a hamstring injury in February, Hernangomez has impressed, averaging 11.5 points and 9.3 rebounds in the month. He's also been a positive force in his two starts this season, averaging 13.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in those games.

On the World roster, he'll have the opportunity to join his teammate, power forward Kristaps Porzingis. That pair certainly appears to be the future frontcourt for the Knicks.