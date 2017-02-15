Former Baylor Asst. AD Heath Nielsen Cleared After Alleged Sportswriter Assault

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

A grand jury in McLennan County, Texas, decided against indicting Heath Nielsen, former associate athletic director at Baylor University, KWTX's John Carroll reported Wednesday.

Nielsen was charged with a misdemeanor after he allegedly assaulted a sportswriter following the Bears' 62-22 defeat to the TCU Horned Frogs last November. The affidavit from the arrest warrant claimed Nielsen grabbed James McBride of the Texas Blaze News by the throat and pushed him away from a Baylor football player.

The grand jury reached its decision after viewing video of the incident captured by cameras inside McLane Stadium.

"We are not surprised, but we are grateful that the video evidence revealed the truth and innocence of Heath Nielsen regarding the recent accusations made against him," said Michelle Tuegel, Nielsen's attorney.

Carroll reported Nielsen received internal punishment following his altercation with McBride. He's no longer listed in the athletic department's employee directory and left the school Feb. 3, per Carroll.

Nielsen had previously gotten in hot water with the Big 12, which fined him $1,000 in 2014 after he made critical comments on Twitter about the officiating in the Bears' 41-27 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.