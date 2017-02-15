Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Criticizes NFL over Comments Regarding Bathroom Law

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sounded off Tuesday on the NFL's criticism of state legislation that would require transgender people to use the bathroom associated with their biological sex.

Abbott said in an interview with Glenn Beck on the Glenn Beck Program (h/t ESPN.com) the NFL "is walking on thin ice" and "needs to concentrate on playing football and get the heck out of politics."

"We don't care what the NFL thinks and certainly what their political policies are because they are not a political arm of the state of Texas or the United States of America," Abbott said. "They need to learn their place in the United States, which is to govern football, not politics."

The Houston Chronicle's Ileana Najarro reported last Friday the NFL would factor the legislation into its decision whether to award Texas a Super Bowl in the future.

"The NFL embraces inclusiveness," league spokesman Brian McCarthy said, per Najarro. "We want all fans to feel welcomed at our events, and NFL policies prohibit discrimination based on age, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation or any other improper standard."

The NBA moved the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte, North Carolina, in response to a similar bill in that state. Last September, the NCAA announced it moved seven championships for the 2016-17 season out of North Carolina as well, and the ACC followed suit. CNN's Ralph Ellis reported the NCAA could exclude the state from championship consideration through 2022.

The sporting impact of Texas' "bathroom bill" could extend beyond the NFL. USA Today's Scott Gleeson reported in January the NCAA and Big 12 are monitoring the situation and could mirror their reaction to House Bill 2 in North Carolina.

Gleeson noted, however, private entities such as the NCAA would be exempt from following the bathroom legislation when they rent out public venues, which could give the NCAA incentive to keep major events in Texas.