Former NHL Player Mike Comrie Under Investigation for Rape

Former NHL player Mike Comrie has been accused of rape and is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to TMZ and Nancy Dillon and Bernie Augustine of the New York Daily News.

"There is an open investigation of sexual assault involving Mr. Comrie," LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado told Dillon and Augustine.

Per TMZ's report, the woman who filed the complaint said she met Comrie at a bar on Saturday night and went back to his Los Angeles condo, where she was raped multiple times. Comrie said the sex was consensual.

TMZ also reported that Comrie has known the woman "for a long time" and that the night in question reportedly involved a second woman in the sexual encounter, though "the other woman has not filed any complaint."

After the alleged incident, "the woman says she almost immediately went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center nearby, and a rape kit was administered," per TMZ.

Comrie, 36, retired from the NHL after the 2012 season following an 11-year career that included stints with the Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Phoenix Coyotes and New York Islanders.

He was famously married to actress Hilary Duff and the pair have a son together, though they officially divorced in Feb. 2016.