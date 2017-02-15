Louisiana HSFB Coach Bans Alabama from Campus, Says School Is Not Ethical

A Louisiana high school football coach has banned Alabama from its campus because he doesn't like the Crimson Tide's recruiting practices.

David Feaster, head coach at Parkway High School, explained his reasoning during an interview with the 104.5 ESPN Radio show Off the Bench with Culotta and T-Bob in Baton Rouge.

"LSU's welcome in my school anytime," Feaster said (h/t Mark Heim of AL.com). "The only school that can't come to Parkway is Alabama. And there's a long story behind that, but it had to do with not being ethical in their recruiting."

Feaster cited a recruiting situation with Parkway graduate and former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris as a reason for disliking the way Alabama handles recruiting.

In the story as Feaster recounted, then-Alabama offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and then-wide receivers coach Billy Napier came to him saying they wanted to make Harris a scholarship offer:

I said, "OK, good. How many quarterbacks have you offered so far?" (They said) "about 6 or 7." So I said, "So you really haven't offered anybody." (They said), "well, coach, an offer from us at quarterback is really an offer to come to camp." I said, "OK, I understand what you're saying. You are offering these kids to meet Nick Saban. It's a big deal and he might go. But what I am telling Brandon is you only have so much money and so much time to spend, go to the schools that have you atop the boards."

Napier called Feaster back after seeing Harris' film from the spring game, offering Harris the opportunity to speak with Saban, who said Harris had a committable offer with the school.

"By the time he gets to campus in June—and I'm not saying Brandon was going to commit to Alabama—it wasn't an option," Feaster said. "Basically what they told him is that we got other guys that are going to come through here, and I promised them a shot. So we have to wait and see then."

Feaster did emphasize he isn't discouraging his players from going to Alabama, but he's "just not going to help Alabama recruit [his] guys."

Harris has spent the last three seasons at LSU, including starting all 12 games for the team in 2015, but he got benched during the second game of last season and didn't play a snap after that. He announced Monday that he'll be transferring from LSU and was given a full release by head coach Ed Orgeron.

Alabama is a recruiting machine that seemingly churns out talent at will. Saban and his staff have had the nation's top recruiting class each of the last two years, per Scout.com.

Even if it can't get coaches on campus at Parkway, Alabama has the ability to contact players it might be interested in, and the team is on national television virtually every week, often dominating SEC opponents on its way to an appearance in the College Football Playoff.